Feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B turns physical

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The long-running feud between star rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj just turned physical as the two were involved in a heated altercation during the Harper's Bazaar Icon party at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

According to People Magazine, Cardi arrived at the event first. After Nicki showed up, there was an "altercation" on the second-floor balcony during the American singer Christina Aguilera's performance. "It was entourage against entourage," revealed a source.

The 'I Like It' singer threw her red shoe at Minaj and yelled that people were talking about her daughter.

Following the incident, security escorted Cardi out, barefoot, with a large lump visible on her forehead, while Nicki stayed inside.

A Twitter user, present at the event, revealed the video of the fight between the two rappers, writing, "Nicki Minaj and Cardi B getting it lit at fashion shows."

Later, Cardi wrote a long scathing Instagram post which she titled as 'PERIOD.'

She wrote, ""I have let a lot of s- slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f- up the way I eat! You've threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f-- with them!! I let you talk big s- about me!! I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f-- off!! I've worked to[sic] hard and come too far to let anybody f- with my success!!!! Bitches talk all that s- in they raps but in real life they pussy!! This s- really is for entertainment!!"