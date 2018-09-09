Home Entertainment English

Quentin Tarantino's 'Star Trek' film is 'bananas': Karl Urban

Published: 09th September 2018

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Karl Urban has given an update on filmmaker Quentin Tarantino's proposed "Star Trek" movie and the actor said it is "bananas".

It was reported last year that Tarantino had pitched a story idea to JJ Abrams for a "Star Trek" film and the duo is planning to develop a movie at Paramount Pictures.

In an interview with TrekMovie, 46-year-old Urban, who plays doctor Leonard 'Bones' McCoy in Abrams' rebooted "Star Trek" trilogy, shared the "little bit" information he has about Tarantino's project.

"I know a little bit about what that is, and it's bananas. So, they are writing that as well. He is currently making a film with Brad Pitt and and (Leonardo) DiCaprio. So, it is going to be a year away from finishing that. So, it would be really rad to get to make a film with him.

Tarantino's story is rumoured to be R-rated but Urban assured that unlike other films by the filmmaker, the new "Star Trek" movie will not contain any "obscenity and stuff".

"You shouldn't worry that it is going to be full of obscenity and stuff. He wants an R-rating to really make those beats of consequence land. If it's not PG, if someone gets sucked out into space, which we have all seen before, we might see them get disembowelled first.

It allows some some breadth and gives him some leeway to do that.

"To me, that was always one of the things I loved about what DeForest Kelley did. He would actually capture the horror of space. That look in his eyes of sheer terror always struck me when I was a kid," Urban said.

