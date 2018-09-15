Kristen Stewart teases modern twist to 'Charlie's Angels' reboot

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Kristen Stewart says the upcoming "Charlies Angels" reboot will portray women in a very different light.

"Watch. I'm going to say all this, and then you are going to be like, 'You guys didn't do that at all'," variety.com quoted Stewart as saying.

She said that the new film "is still going to be fun and 'Charlie's Angels'-y, but will also be current and modern".

One of those modern updates is that actress Elizabeth Banks will be seen as Bosley, a role traditionally played by a man in previous iterations. Banks will also direct the film.

While Stewart claims that she loved the previous instalments and thinks they are hilarious, she stopped herself before striking a comparison with the new film.

"God, it's so funny. I know if I say this a certain way, I know that this will be written down. But it's not such a bad thing. It's kind of like a 'woke' version," she said.

The new version will also feature a "whole network of angels", according to Stewart.

"It's not just three. Women across the entire globe are connected and helping each other," she added.

There is no word whether former Angels Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore or Lucy Liu will be making any cameos in the upcoming film.

"I don't know. I'll ask them though," Stewart said.