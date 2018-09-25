Home Entertainment English

'Zendaya Is Meechee' is Twitter's favourite song now

Comedian  Gabriel Gundacker's catchy song "Zendaya Is Meechee" is the latest ballad Internet is tripping on right now.

Published: 25th September 2018

Gabriel Gundacker in the video he posted on Twitter.

By Online Desk

For a while, it was Drake's 'Kiki' in the mind of a lot of people but now it is 'Zendaya is Meechee.'

Gundacker has made this video inspired by the posters of the upcoming animated movie 'Smallfoot', starring Danny De Vito, LeBron James and Zendaya.

Watch Gundacker's song here:

The comedian's tweet has over 100000 likes and 20,000 retweets.

Zendaya, The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' actor too shared Gundacker's viral video and tweeted that he sang her name right 'and everything.'

In the video, Gundacker has managed to find a melody by using the actors and their characters' names and not just making up a random song.

He has also posted an extended version of the song on Soundcloud.

Watch 'Smallfoot' trailer here:

ALSO READ | I try not to think about the pressure: Zendaya

Gabriel Gundacker had shot to fame through the now-defunct app 'Vine' and then later transitioned himself into a successful YouTuber. He also works as a voice actor and writer for Showtime channel.

Smallfoot tells the story of a group of Yetis, who encounters and small girl, calling her Smallfoot.

