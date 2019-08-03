Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas in negotiations to star in Deep Water

By Express News Service

Ben Affleck, who was recently seen in the Netflix film, Triple Frontier, is in talks to star alongside Ana De Armas in Deep Water.

An erotic thriller, this Adrian Lyne directorial is expected to go on floors this November.

Written by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, Deep Water is adapted from the 1957 book of the same name written by Patricia Highsmith.

Revolving around a small-town couple in a loveless marriage, Deep Water is about what happens when the wife is allowed to look for lovers outside marriage, and one day, the husband takes credit for the unsolved murder of one of her former lovers.

Deep Water is bankrolled by Arnon Milchan, Garrett Basch and Steven Zaillian’s New Regency with Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady and Ben Forkner.