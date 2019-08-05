Home Entertainment English

Kevin Smith confirms Zack Snyder cut of Justice League

Kevin Smith has confirmed that Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League actually exists and he believes that it should be released.

Published: 05th August 2019

Hollywood director Zack Snyder

Hollywood director Zack Snyder (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

DC fans have been asking for Snyder’s version to be released ever since the blockbuster hit cinemas back in November 2017. While Snyder wrote and directed the film, he was unable to conduct the reshoots because of the death of his daughter and was replaced by Joss Whedon.

Disgruntled fans that were unhappy with Whedon’s adjustments and have since demanded that Warner Bros release Snyder’s version, and now they have even more hope after Smith’s comments.

“I feel confident that the audience could handle that cut of the movie without being like… I think there’s a common thought process, probably within the studio—and again, no studio has said this to me, but I would assume that they’re like, ‘We can’t show people this.

Yes, there is a Snyder Cut, but no audience would be able to look at this and see what the director’s intent was’ I disagree,” said Smith in a statement. 

Justice League is now available on Blu-Ray, DVD, and Digital HD. The DCEU is having its hands full with releases like Joker and Wonder Woman 1984.

