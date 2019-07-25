Home Entertainment English

The Lion King makes Rs 74.59 cr in India three days after its release

The filmmaker had earlier helmed the 2016 global blockbuster, The Jungle Book.

Published: 25th July 2019 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

The three-day gross box-office collection for 'The Lion King' stands at Rs 65.19 crore in India.

The three-day gross box-office collection for 'The Lion King' stands at Rs 65.19 crore in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

Disney’s The Lion King has registered a business of over Rs 74 crore in India since release on July 19.
The film opened in India across 2,140 screens in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Its fourth day gross collection in India on Monday was Rs 9.4 crore, which takes the total to Rs 74.59 crore. 

The film is director Jon Favreau’s recreation of the 1994 Disney classic of the same name, and it brings back the adventures of Simba, the lion cub who is to succeed his father Mufasa as King of the Pride Lands. Favreau’s film updates the classic tale with photo-realistic and computer-generated animation.

The filmmaker had earlier helmed the 2016 global blockbuster, The Jungle Book.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lion King Lion King movie Simba
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp