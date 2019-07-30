Home Entertainment English

Pictures leaked: Dimple Kapadia shooting for Christopher Nolan’s 'Tenet'

Shooting is expected to take place in South Mumbai, near the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Gateway of India and the Colaba market area.

Published: 30th July 2019 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Christopher Nolan and Dimple Kapadia  on the sets of 'Tenet'.

By Express News Service

Pictures of Dimple Kapadia from the sets of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet are out. The veteran Indian actor is spotted in a formal white outfit with a shawl. She is accompanied by Nolan, who is dressed in his trademark blazer and is carrying what appears to be the film’s shooting script.

Tenet is presently being filmed in Estonia. The cast includes John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Debicki, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine and others. 

ALSO READ: How Dimple Kapadia landed a Christopher Nolan film

The film will also be shot in UK, USA, Italy and Mumbai in September. Shooting is expected to take place in South Mumbai, near the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Gateway of India and the Colaba market area. 

Plot details about Tenet have been kept under wraps. The film is rumoured to be an espionage action thriller set in seven countries.

Dimple Kapadia’s last international appearance was in Leela (2002). Besides Tenet, she will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s superhero film Brahmastra.

TAGS
Dimple Kapadia Christopher Nolan Tenet Dimple Kapadia Hollywood movie Dimple Kapadia Nolan film
Comments

