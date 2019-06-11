'Fast & Furious 9' a tremendous opportunity, says John Cena

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: John Cena is the latest addition to the ensemble cast of upcoming ninth instalment in the "Fast and Furious" franchise and the WWE wrestler-turned-actor said coming on board the project is a great opportunity.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cena said he is happy that he will be getting a chance to work with Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez.

"There are countless ways to describe the upside of an opportunity like this. They have a way of weaving this family narrative and making it a truly successful and globally reaching franchise. They're also known for delivering the larger-than-life action and continue to outdo themselves, but they never shy away from story and the narrative that they've developed."

"I'm surrounded by a group of people who are better than I am and such skilled people with so much experience, so what a great environment to learn from. It really is a tremendous opportunity," Cena said.

Diesel had teased the 42-year-old actor's casting in the franchise in April and Cena credits him for getting him on board.

"I certainly owe a thanks to Vin Diesel as well. Because he sent out a social media message kind of alluding to the fact that that opportunity may be real, but at the time it certainly was not.

"And his message had a lot of weight and appeal to it. I guess that kind of got this avalanche of opportunity rolling, and I'm just really happy to get the chance. I give everybody who is attached to the franchise and who enjoys the franchise the promise that you will get my absolute best," Cena added.

"Fast & Furious 9" is slated to be released on May 22, 2020.