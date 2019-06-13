Home Entertainment English

Home theatre: edge of the Knife, a long-silenced tongue speaks again

Most members of the community are thus unable to speak the language today.

Published: 13th June 2019 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the series

By  Nithya Gnanapandithan
Express News Service

In my last column, I had written about the importance of films being made by people from oppressed and marginalised communities; the film I’m writing about today is again one such. Edge of the Knife, currently streaming on MUBI, is particularly precious because it’s in a language spoken by less than 20 people (at the time of its making — there are now a few more speakers, thanks in part to this project). It’s the first feature film made in the Haida language, spoken on the Haida Gwaii archipelago off the North Western coast of Canada and Alaska.

H0aida is an endangered language, in large part due to the arrival of Europeans on those shores and the forced assimilation that ensued — indigenous children were packed off by the thousands to residential schools where they were encouraged to speak only in English, and in some cases, punished cruelly for speaking in their native tongue.

Most members of the community are thus unable to speak the language today. In fact, the crew of Edge of the Knife, despite having an all-Haida cast, needed to give all the actors special training to speak the language. One 70+-year-old actor’s statement in an interview was quite heartrending to read. She mentioned how good it felt to speak the language again, mainly because she could do so out loud without being afraid. She was one of the children sent to those residential schools, you see, where she had had her fingernails yanked out for speaking the indigenous language.

Edge of the Knife is co-directed by Haida artist Gwaai Edenshaw (who co-wrote it along with his brother and two others) and Tsilhqot’in filmmaker Helen Haig-Brown (she too is from a marginalised indigenous community in British Columbia) and has a crew that is also mainly comprised of indigenous people. Set in the 19th century, before the colonisation of the region, it is based on Haida folklore of how trauma drives a man into the forest, where isolation and physical deprivation turns him into a Gaagiixiid (wild man). The story is essentially an allegory for mental breakdown, but the makers weave an interesting plot around this core — one that is filled with drama — and use this as a medium to document the language and culture of the Haida people. 

They show us scenes of everyday life — of people gathering clams, cleaning an octopus, preparing fish, carving masks, weaving hats, women sitting around a fire and chatting as they work — and show us these in loving detail. The cinematography deserves special mention. Sure, the film being shot on location on these islands, some of the most breathtaking places on earth, helps make the film look good, but there’s more here. The usage of tracking shots to show the passing of time and the closeups throughout the film are equally lovely.

Two sequences stand out for me. One is the way a certain tragic scene is shot: the lead up to it, the use of focus, and then the closeup at the end, all add up beautifully. Another comes right after the title card. It’s a minute-long sequence that shows a wooden mask being expertly carved by an old man. This mask is the same one the film opens with, as it’s placed on a fire and slowly consumed. Throughout the film, we see it being created. First carved, then painted, and subsequently used in a performance/dance.

Also seen throughout the film is the old man who makes this mask. He appears to be the elder of the tribe and is consulted on matters of ritual, but is otherwise left to do his own thing. But this old man — and some old chatty women — infuse some welcome and rather surprising humour into the otherwise serious proceedings. One of these old women tries to goad this man into going and having a serious talk with a younger man in need of guidance.

When he fails to budge, she literally pokes him with a stick in a way that is so familiar. Haven’t we seen such women in our lives too? It brings out an instant grin. A little later, this man, who hardly has any lines in the film, says one of the funniest ones. A line that made me laugh out loud, that seems so incongruous at first, but when you think about it, is completely true to life. There’s drama in life, but there’s also humour, and a variety of moments: Quiet, playful, tender...

The makers of Edge of the Knife show us all of these using these fictional characters, and they record, nay register, the lives of the Haida people. But more importantly, by telling their story in their own language, they allow us to hear their voices. Gwaai Edenshaw, in the same interview referred to before, had mentioned that this project was an act of resistance to what was imposed on them. “The secrets of who we are wrapped up in our language. It’s how we think,” he said. This was what was taken away from the Haida people — their identity. A girl in the film says at one point, “I wish people could find their voice.” Well, Edenshaw and his team have with this film. And I hope it rings loud and clear.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp