Home Entertainment English

Julia Roberts in talks for limited series based on 'Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win' book

The book follows Walsh, a candidate in the most hotly-contested midterm Senate race in America.

Published: 02nd March 2019 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Julia Roberts (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON DC: Julia Roberts could be returning to Amazon. The former “Homecoming” star is currently in talks to star in and executive produce a limited series based on the book “Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win” by Jo Piazza at the streaming service, reported Variety.

The book follows Walsh, a candidate in the most hotly-contested midterm Senate race in America. A former Silicon Valley executive, Walsh and her family return to her downtrodden Pennsylvania hometown to run for office, but she is unprepared for just how dirty her opponent, her peers, and the media are willing to get.

The series will be penned by Jon Robin Baitz, while Roberts will executive produce under her Red Om banner along with Lisa Gillan and Marisa Gill. Laura Lewis of Rebelle Media and Paul Lee and Mark Roybal will also executive produce.

The news of the new potential TV starring for Roberts comes after she starred in Season 1 of Amazon’s ‘Homecoming,’ based on the podcast of the same name.

The Oscar-winning actress will remain on the show as an executive producer, however. ‘Homecoming’ was picked up for two seasons when it was initially ordered at Amazon, but Roberts only had a one-year deal to star. The role marked the first series regular role of Roberts’ career.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Julia Roberts Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp