Julia Roberts in talks for limited series based on 'Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win' book

By IANS

WASHINGTON DC: Julia Roberts could be returning to Amazon. The former “Homecoming” star is currently in talks to star in and executive produce a limited series based on the book “Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win” by Jo Piazza at the streaming service, reported Variety.

The book follows Walsh, a candidate in the most hotly-contested midterm Senate race in America. A former Silicon Valley executive, Walsh and her family return to her downtrodden Pennsylvania hometown to run for office, but she is unprepared for just how dirty her opponent, her peers, and the media are willing to get.

The series will be penned by Jon Robin Baitz, while Roberts will executive produce under her Red Om banner along with Lisa Gillan and Marisa Gill. Laura Lewis of Rebelle Media and Paul Lee and Mark Roybal will also executive produce.

The news of the new potential TV starring for Roberts comes after she starred in Season 1 of Amazon’s ‘Homecoming,’ based on the podcast of the same name.

The Oscar-winning actress will remain on the show as an executive producer, however. ‘Homecoming’ was picked up for two seasons when it was initially ordered at Amazon, but Roberts only had a one-year deal to star. The role marked the first series regular role of Roberts’ career.