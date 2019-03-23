ABC renews 'The Conners' for a second season

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Roseanne" spin-off, "The Conners", has landed a second season order at ABC.

The spin-off, starring John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Ames McNamara and Laurie Metcalf, was born out of a controversy surrounding "Roseanne" lead star Roseanne Barr.

The original show was cancelled in the aftermath of Barr's racist tweets against former President Barack Obama's aide Valerie Jarrett.

WATCH TRAILER:

"The Connors", which debuted in the US in October last year, revolved around the family of Roseanne Conner (Barr) grappling with her sudden death due to opioid abuse.

The spin-off was a solid performer for the network as it averaged 9.5 million viewers per episode in the first season, reported Variety.

"We are proud to be continuing the story of the iconic Conner family. This team is fearless in their willingness to tackle contemporary issues with humour and heart, and I have no doubt they will continue to outdo themselves," said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke in a statement.

The first season featured a star-studded lineup of guest appearances, featuring Matthew Broderick, Juliette Lewis, Katey Sagal, Mary Steenburgen, Justin Long and Jay R Ferguson.