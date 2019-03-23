Home Entertainment English

ABC renews 'The Conners' for a second season

The original show was cancelled in the aftermath of Barr's racist tweets against former President Barack Obama's aide Valerie Jarrett.

Published: 23rd March 2019 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'The Conners'. (Photo | FB)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Roseanne" spin-off, "The Conners", has landed a second season order at ABC.

The spin-off, starring John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Ames McNamara and Laurie Metcalf, was born out of a controversy surrounding "Roseanne" lead star Roseanne Barr.

The original show was cancelled in the aftermath of Barr's racist tweets against former President Barack Obama's aide Valerie Jarrett.

WATCH TRAILER:

"The Connors", which debuted in the US in October last year, revolved around the family of Roseanne Conner (Barr) grappling with her sudden death due to opioid abuse.

The spin-off was a solid performer for the network as it averaged 9.5 million viewers per episode in the first season, reported Variety.

"We are proud to be continuing the story of the iconic Conner family. This team is fearless in their willingness to tackle contemporary issues with humour and heart, and I have no doubt they will continue to outdo themselves," said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke in a statement.

The first season featured a star-studded lineup of guest appearances, featuring Matthew Broderick, Juliette Lewis, Katey Sagal, Mary Steenburgen, Justin Long and Jay R Ferguson.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Roseanne The Conners John Goodman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp