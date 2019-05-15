David to have world premiere at Cannes Film Festival

By Express News Service

Kannada film David is prepping for a world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Bargav Yogambar, the filmmaker has previously worked as an associate director for Australian film, Taxi Club.

Interestingly, David is the name of the villain in the film, after whom it has been titled. There are four parallel stories and has Peter Grabinski playing a major role. He has previously worked in Hollywood films and also south Indian movies such as Singham 3 and Linga. The film, comprising a huge star cast— Shreyas Chinga of Rangbirangi fame, Avinash Yelandur, Sarah Harish, Bullet Prakash, Rakesh Adiga, Prathap Narayan, Kaavya Shaa and Navya Ramesh— has background score by Lovv Praan Mehta. The cinematography is by Steve Rice and Deva.