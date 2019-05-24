Home Entertainment English

'Game of Thrones' writer reveals one dead character was supposed to live

If you are thinking it was Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke), hold your horses, it wasn't. It was rather her protector and friend Ser Jorah Mormont (portrayed by Iain Glen).

Published: 24th May 2019 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

Arya Stark in Games of Thrones Season 8 trailer. (YouTube screengrab)

Arya Stark in Games of Thrones Season 8 trailer. (YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The final season of the popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones' was a bloodbath, which saw the largest number of major character fatalities in the drama's 8-year-long journey.

At least a dozen of the characters met their end over the course of the last season. However, it turns out, one of the most tragic death scenes in the eighth season wasn't actually supposed to happen. One of the deceased characters was originally supposed to survive through the entire series, reported Entertainment Weekly.

If you are thinking it was Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke), hold your horses, it wasn't. It was rather her protector and friend Ser Jorah Mormont (portrayed by Iain Glen).

ALSO READ: 'I'm lost':Jason Momoa furious over Daenerys' death in 'Game of Thrones' finale

When the writers of the show began working on the plot of season 8 they revealed that Jorah, who died defending Daenerys, was originally going to survive the entire series, and head north of The Wall with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) when all was said and done. However, they later scripted Jorah dying while shielding Daenerys from the Army of the Dead in episode 3.

"For a long time we wanted Ser Jorah to be there at The Wall in the end," writer Dave Hill said.

"The three coming out of the tunnel would be Jon, Jorah and Tormund. But the amount to logic we'd have to bend to get Jorah up to The Wall and get him to leave Dany's side right before [the events in the finale] ... there's no way to do that blithely. And Jorah should have the noble death he craves defending the woman he loves," Hill added.

It would have been interesting to see Jorah alive during Daenerys' Mad Queen turn given his intense loyalty.

According to Glen, who played Jorah on the show, it was probably best for his character that he wasn't around to see Daenerys become a villain.

"There's a sweetness in that because Jorah will never know what she did," Glen said.

"That's probably best. It's a blessing for him that he never found out what happened to her. And from a pragmatic story point of view, his death served a greater purpose. Where could we have taken Jorah from there? F-- if I know," he added.

The show came to an end on Monday. The climax of the show was dramatic enough with Bran Stark (played by Isaac Hempstead Wright) being crowned the king of the six kingdoms (excluding Winterfell).

After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, the makers of 'GoT' failed to impress fans with the final season. A couple of days back, disappointed 'GoT' fans started a petition on change.org, asking the makers to remake the eighth season of the series "with competent writers". The petition has already hit 1.2 million signatures. Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark in the show, slammed it as "disrespectful" to all those who work on the show.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HBO Game of Thrones Emilia Clarke Iain Glen Daenerys Targaryen Ser Jorah Mormont

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp