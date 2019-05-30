Might team up with Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones for a new Men In Black film: Chris Hemsworth

By Express News Service

Chris Hemsworth doesn’t dismiss the idea of getting stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones back to the Men In Black (MIB) universe and says they may team up in the future. Hemsworth is taking forward the story of the MIB agents with Men in Black: International. The first film in the franchise, Men In Black came out in 1997 starring Smith and Lee Jones in the lead. It got immense love over the years because of its storyline laced with humour.

Asked about getting the original cast and the new agents together for a movie, Hemsworth says, “In my mind, the characters can meet at some point of time and cross paths if we are lucky enough to make another one.”He goes on to add, “I did watch the previous films, but didn’t ask Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones about it because I just wanted to do something different and not repeat what they were doing. I tried to give it a unique interpretation.”

However, the actor doesn’t dismiss the possibility. “Who knows? We may team up in future. Those characters are still in this world. It is not a remake. There is a larger story. Especially Tessa Thompson’s character, her back story and her introduction to MIB.”

Men in Black: International will take place in the same universe as the previous trilogy, with Emma Thompson back as Agent O. Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson portray the new agents dealing with aliens. The plot centres around a mole in the Men in Black organisation.Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Men In Black: International in India on June 14 in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.