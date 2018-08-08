Priyanka, Farhan start shooting for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: National Award-winning filmmaker Shonali Bose’s upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink, went on floors yesterday in Mumbai. The film, starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead, is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala. The emotional drama is inspired by the life of motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13.

“This is a film that is extremely close to my heart and I am glad to have such a stellar team on board. This is a dream star cast and I have found the best, most supportive producers in Ronnie and Sid. I am looking forward to a great journey ahead and hoping to give our audiences a truly memorable cinematic experience,” Bose said in a statement.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the third and final season of Quantico. The actor is excited to make her Bollywood comeback with The Sky Is Pink. “I look forward to diving into this film…it’s very special to me. Shonali is a formidable filmmaker and I can’t wait to see this story unfold in her expertise. I’m looking forward to working with Farhan, Ronnie and Sid again.

All in all, it’s a great homecoming,” she said. Her co-star Farhan said, “I am happy to be a part of Shonali’s next. It is a beautiful story and I am looking forward to working with Priyanka again and collaborating with Ronnie and Sid.”

The Sky is Pink will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, London and the Andaman Islands. The dialogues of the film are penned by Juhi Chaturvedi and the music is by Pritam. The makers are aiming to release the film in the first half of 2019.