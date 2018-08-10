Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar's forthcoming film 'Gold' gets a Twitter emoji

Starting from Friday, people can get the emoji by tweeting with #GoldMovie or #Gold2018. The emoji appears next to the hashtag in the tweet and is inspired by India's first Olympic gold medal.

Published: 10th August 2018 03:52 PM

Akshay Kumar in 'Gold'. (Youtube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Twitter on Friday launched a special emoji for Akshay Kumar's forthcoming film "Gold."

Twitter came out with the emoji in association with Excel Entertainment, read a statement.

Enjoyed that Twitter Q&A with #AskAkshay this morning? Stay tuned in the coming week for more surprises with #GoldMovie (like this special medal!) Tweet with the hashtags below to see the emoji appear. pic.twitter.com/BNIjPfZ9vj

It will be active until August 16.

Earlier, Twitter had come out with emojis for "Kaala", "Mersal", "Tubelight", "Befikre", "Bigg Boss 10", "Koffee With Karan", "IIFA 2018" and "Filmfare Awards".

WATCH TRAILER: 

"Bollywood is an ever-evolving industry that explores new ways to engage with fans, and we're excited to provide creative opportunities to drive anticipation for movie launches," said Keya Madhvani Singh, Head of Entertainment Partnerships, Twitter India.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar shares making of Gold's lead character, a quirky Bengali coach

A historical sports drama inspired by India's first Olympic gold medal, "Gold" traces the "golden era" of Indian hockey through the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreamt of playing for an independent nation.

The film also features Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Vineet Kumar Singh and Mouni Roy. Directed by Reema Kagti, it will release on August 15.

Akshay Kumar Gold Movie Bollywood Twitter

