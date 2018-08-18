Home Entertainment Hindi

Celebrations begin for Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' engagement

According to reports, a puja and a roka ceremony is scheduled to happen today at Priyanka's Juhu residence, where the couple will be donning a traditional attire.

Published: 18th August 2018 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Celebrations have begun in full swing at Priyanka Chopra's house apparently for a ceremony related to her engagement to American singer Nick Jonas here.

A priest was seen entering her building with two bags followed by a man carrying sweet boxes in a bag.

Also, a mini tempo arrived with caterers and food items.

Nick, 25, arrived in Mumbai on Thursday with his parents -- Denise Miller-Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas -- and they were seen carrying a Tiffany & Co bag, the famous jewellery brand from whose London store the American singer bought the engagement ring.

They were received by Priyanka, 36, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here.

Last night, the couple walked hand in hand at JW Marriott hotel in Juhu for a dinner along with their families.

The couple will reportedly be throwing a party for their friends and family at her residence today in to celebrate their July engagement.

TAGS
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas engagement Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas

