Home Entertainment Hindi

Parineeti Chopra shares first look of 'Jabariya Jodi', starts shooting

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra had earlier shared screen space in the 2014 film 'Hasee Toh Phasee'.

Published: 20th August 2018 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Parineeti Chopra

Actor Parineeti Chopra (Photo | Parineeti Chopra Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actors Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra have commenced shooting for their upcoming film "Jabariya Jodi".

Parineeti on Monday tweeted the film's first look.

In the image, the "Ishaqzaade" actress and Sidharth are standing on two sides of a wedding chair, while a man dressed as a groom is sitting on it, but his face is not visible.

She captioned the poster: "Announcement - shooting begins! Sidharth Malhotra."

Directed by Prashant Singh, "Jabariya Jodi", is set in Patna, Bihar. The film is co-presented by Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media Entertainment.

Producer Ekta Kapoor wrote: "Yeh jodi zabardast bhi hai aur jabariya bhi (This couple is the best)! Presenting the first look of 'Jabariya Jodi'."

Sidharth and Parineeti had earlier shared screen space in the 2014 film "Hasee Toh Phasee".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jabariya Jodi Parineeti Chopra Sidharth Malhotra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares throwback pictures with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Sweet shop in Surat sells sweets for Rs 9000 per kg
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony