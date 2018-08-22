Home Entertainment Hindi

Mithila Palkar considers 'Girl In The City' a milestone in her career

Mithila Palkar plays the role of an aspiring fashion designer in Bindass Originals' 'Girl in the City' -- a story filled with drama.

Published: 22nd August 2018 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Mithila Palkar

Actor Mithila Palkar (Photo | Mithila Palkar Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Mithila Palkar says "Girl In The City" has been a very important part of her career.

"'Girl In The City' was part of my journey in my initial days of acting and I would definitely say it has turned out to be a milestone," Mithila said in a statement.

"It has been a very important part of my career. I have been recognized as the Girl In The City and I think that says a lot," she added.

ALSO READ: 'Girl in the City' actors Mithila Palkar, Rajat Barmecha, Swati Vatssa give friendship goals

Mithila plays the role of an aspiring fashion designer in Bindass Originals' "Girl in the City" -- a story filled with drama, friendship, competition and lots of fashion. She wants to fulfil her ambition - to launch her own label and open her own store. Its third chapter premiered on all Bindass platforms on July 13.

Mithila was also seen in Akarsh Khurana's "Karwaan", which also featured Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Girl In The City Girl In The City film Mithila Palkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Manafort 'disappointed' by verdict: Attorney Kevin Downing
First video game featuring Nazi symbols released in Germany
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games