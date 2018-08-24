We never really get to connect with fans in foreign land: Ali Fazal

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal, whose work takes him places across the world, says it's a different feeling altogether to meet fans in a foreign land.

He was in Melbourne earlier this month, and during the shoot of "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi" in Malaysia, the "Victoria & Abdul" actor experienced how Bollywood films transcend boundaries.

"Its always refreshing to meet fans in foreign land as we never really get to connect with them as we can in homeland. I was pleasantly surprised though to see the turn out. And even more surprised that majority of the fans still cherished taking autographs than selfies which I loved," Ali said in a statement.

On the work front, Ali has completed shooting for his video-on-demand series "Mirzapur" under Excel Entertainment. He is currently shooting for Sanjay Dutt's "Prassthanam" and Tigmanshu Dhulia's ambitious project "Milan Talkies".

His "Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi" released on Friday.