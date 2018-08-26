Happy, High and dry

Jaideep Pandey By

Express News Service

Despite a less than optimum performance in its sequel in 2013, Yamla Pagla Deewana continues to be one of the most discussed franchises in Bollywood. The trio of veteran actor Dharmendra, and his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol is set to make a comeback with the third part of the action comedy on August 31. The film also features Kriti Kharbanda as the leading lady.

After her entry into Bollywood with 2016 horror drama Raaz Reboot, there has been no looking back for Kriti. Quite excited for her fifth film, the actress says, “I play a Gujarati girl, Chiku Patel. It was a challenging role because I had to learn Gujarati. Normally, when you play a Gujarati girl you don’t really get to say as many lines in the language. But in this film, it happened. Learning Gujarati was not so difficult because I had learnt Telugu and Kannada in the past for my films. But the challenge was getting the accent right and I loved every bit of it.”

The film also has Shatrughan Sinha, Johny Lever, Asrani, Satish Kaushik and Punjabi actor Binnu Dhillon in prominent roles.

Bobby Deol, who remained in news for his dazzling performance in Salman Khan-starrer Race 3, will play Kaala in the film. He says, “It is a mystery in the film that how and from where I get this name. But it has a very sweet and emotional reason behind it. I am very humbled by everyone’s appreciation for my hard work. It just inspires me to work harder.”

The action-comedy film also features the versatile actor, Rekha, and Sonakshi Sinha in a cameo appearance along with Salman Khan. Bobby may star in another film produced by Salman Khan soon. About working with him, Bobby says, “Salman is the most awesome human being I have ever met in the industry. No one does so much for anyone. And it’s not that he is doing me a favour, he is doing it because he sees the fire in me and he wants me to be the best again.”

About working with his father, the B-Town Soldier says, “He’s my inspiration because even after spending so many years in the industry, he still has a fire to work. I am just grateful that people loved me and my family so much.”

Besides, the film may also prove to be a benchmark in Kriti’s acting journey. Divulging about the best part of sharing the screen space with Bobby, she says, “He’s one of the most chilled out people I have ever met, someone I can actually have a conversation with, someone I can just hang out with, someone who is never in a hurry and gives you as much time as you need. So, I think that it makes him a perfect co-actor. He’s someone who never ever takes advantage of his seniority. He’s the person everyone loves.”

Kriti is all praises for Punjabi film director Navaniat Singh. She says, “He’s a fantastic director, someone to really look out for. He has a great sense of humour. He was very clear that work is important but not at the cost of making life difficult for someone else. He made sure that everyone had a great time on the sets and I think he has made a very good film.”

On the work front, both Bobby and Kriti will be seen together in yet another Bollywood franchise Housefull 4, which will hit the silver screen on Diwali, next year.