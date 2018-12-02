Home Entertainment Hindi

Jatin Sarna's Bunty in 'Sacred Games' will be back in Season 2

Jatin Sarna, who got his part in 'Sacred Games' by fluke when he accompanied a friend to the audition, says he is learning constantly from his co-stars.

Published: 02nd December 2018 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Jatin Sarna

Bollywood actor Jatin Sarna (Photo | Jatin Sarna Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Jatin Sarna, who made a big impact with a small role as Nawazuddin Siddiqui's volatile hitman Bunty in "Sacred Games" will be back in Season 2 of the Netflix series, although his character was killed in the first season.

"The second season goes into a flashback. My character Bunty is on a wheelchair. So I need to harness and control my natural energy level to play a subdued physically limited character," Jatin said.

Jatin, who got his part in "Sacred Games" by fluke when he accompanied a friend to the audition, says he is learning constantly from his co-stars.

ALSO READ: Nice end to the year, says Saif Ali Khan on success of 'Sacred Games', 'Baazaar'

"I started late in films. So I am curious, eager, anxious, impatient to do as much work as possible, play challenging characters. But I don't want to exceed my speed limits," he said.

Jatin is also excited about his next feature film "Bumfaad", directed by debutant Ranjan Chandel. In the film, Jatin shares screen space with Paresh Rawal's son Aditya and Shalini Pandey.

ALSO READ: It's a 'Sacred Games' and 'Narcos' crossover!

"I'm very excited about this one. It is a totally new team, young fresh and raring to go. I am at a stage where I want doors to open for me. I want to explore new characters work with directors with new ideas."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jatin Sarna Sacred Games Sacred Games Season 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp