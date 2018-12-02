Jatin Sarna's Bunty in 'Sacred Games' will be back in Season 2

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Jatin Sarna, who made a big impact with a small role as Nawazuddin Siddiqui's volatile hitman Bunty in "Sacred Games" will be back in Season 2 of the Netflix series, although his character was killed in the first season.

"The second season goes into a flashback. My character Bunty is on a wheelchair. So I need to harness and control my natural energy level to play a subdued physically limited character," Jatin said.

Jatin, who got his part in "Sacred Games" by fluke when he accompanied a friend to the audition, says he is learning constantly from his co-stars.

"I started late in films. So I am curious, eager, anxious, impatient to do as much work as possible, play challenging characters. But I don't want to exceed my speed limits," he said.

Jatin is also excited about his next feature film "Bumfaad", directed by debutant Ranjan Chandel. In the film, Jatin shares screen space with Paresh Rawal's son Aditya and Shalini Pandey.

"I'm very excited about this one. It is a totally new team, young fresh and raring to go. I am at a stage where I want doors to open for me. I want to explore new characters work with directors with new ideas."