Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha train under National-level Kabaddi players for 'Panga'

The second schedule of the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial will go on floors in late January and features some gruelling and realistic kabaddi scenes

11th December 2018

Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha

Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha recently wrapped up the first schedule of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga in Bhopal and are now attaining formal training to shoot for the sports sequences in the film. The second schedule will go on floors in late January and features some gruelling and realistic kabaddi scenes.

"It was important for us to finish this schedule before we start shooting for the kabaddi sequences. A month and a half I feel is too short a time to learn the game, but we are going to give it our all. National-level players like Gauri Wadekar, Vishwas More and Tarak Raul will train the actors. Kangana has been training physically and now she will begin full-fledged prep’’, informed Ashwiny, who will also be joining the training sessions to understand the sport better. 

Ashwiny made her directorial debut with the critically-acclaimed film, Nil Battey Sannata (2015) — followed by the commercial and critical success Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017). Panga, her third film, highlights the importance of family values and relationships while pursuing one’s ambitions and goals. “We are showcasing international Kabaddi in the film and want to get the moves right and make it look natural on screen. We won’t be using any body doubles for the film. Kangana is in love with the sport of kabaddi and has inspired us all to learn it well,” she said. 

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming release is Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film arrives in theatres on January 25, 2019. Richa Chadha was last seen in the romantic-comedy Ishqeria. She plays southern adult star Shakeela Khan in her upcoming biopic, which releases around summer next year. 

