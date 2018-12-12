Shilpa Shetty to attend fundraising gala with Hollywood actress Eva Longoria Baston

By IANS

DUBAI: Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra is set to attend the Global Gift Gala, hosted in Dubai, along with Hollywood actress Eva Longoria Baston and other celebrities.

The evening promises to be a glittering fusion of celebrity and philanthropy. Launched by philanthropist Maria Bravo, the Global Gift Gala Dubai, in association with the Global Gift Foundation, aims to elevate the well-being and lives of children and families.

Returning to Dubai for the sixth time, the black-tie event will be held at Dubai's Grosvenor House, on Thursday. The star-studded affair will feature a gala dinner and auction of both luxury goods and experiences.

ALSO READ: In entertainment business, we judge people on basis of appearance, says Shilpa Shetty

Funds raised at this charity event will go towards UAE-based charity Dubai Cares and the Global Gift Foundation, which seeks to help underprivileged children around the world.

According to a source, among one of the four Indians in this high-profile event, "Shilpa Shetty Kundra will attend as a special guest for the high-impact charity gala. Having been a part of several fundraisers, she has been known for her philanthropic work.

"Apart from donating the earnings from a celebrity game show she was part of, to rebuilding an orphanage, Shilpa has invested in improving the lives of the underprivileged, with the Shilpa Shetty Foundation that provides shelter and education to orphans. She has also taken several children's homes under her wing, underwriting the cost of running them."

ALSO READ: Instead of #MeToo, it should be #YouToo for men: Shilpa Shetty

The actor's non-profit organisation in India has been actively working towards the education of orphans.

"I really feel privileged to have got this opportunity where I can do my bit and make a difference in the lives of these kids. I never gave a second thought when asked to be a part of this change through a common friend (of Shilpa and Longoria)," Shilpa said in a statement.

"I hope we are able to meet the necessity of this cause and have a positive impact for future generation to look up too," she added.