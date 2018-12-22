Home Entertainment Hindi

Aamir Khan's event in China cancelled due to overwhelming crowd

Aamir Khan’s representative on Friday addressed rumours regarding the cancellation of a guest lecture by the actor at China’s Guangzhou University.

However, as clarified by Aamir’s spokesperson, the lecture did not take place because of the excessive crowd that turned up to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar. The representative added that the auditorium slated for the event could only hold 400 guests, while the actual turnout of fans went up as high as 3000, compelling the organisers to cancel the lecture.

Aamir Khan enjoys unmatched popular among Bollywood actors in China. His previous films like 3 Idiots, Dangal and Secret Superstar have performed exceptionally well in the region, with Dangal grossing more than Rs 1,200 crore at the Chinese box-office and becoming the highest-grossing non-English foreign film ever released in China. 

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is a period action-adventure film starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Released on November 8, the film was a failure in India. 

