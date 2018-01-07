MUMBAI: Actress Yami Gautam says she is excited to start working on her next film, "Batti Gul Meter Chalu", which will also star Shahid Kapoor.

"Batti Gul Meter Chalu" will be directed by Shree Narayan Singh, who previously helmed "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha". The project will be co-produced by T-Series and KriArj Entertainment.

"Super happy to commence this special journey with KriArj Entertainment on 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. Really excited for this one Prernaa, Shree Narayan Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor," Yami, who is "basking in the lap of nature", tweeted on Saturday night.

Shahid feels "great" to have her on board.

