Sanjay Dutt's 'Prasthanam' goes on floors

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood's 'Khalnayak' Sanjay Dutt commenced the shooting of his upcoming movie, 'Prasthanam' on Friday.

The movie will also star Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur.

The star took to Twitter to announce the news as he wrote, "The first day, first shot of @prasthaanamfilm.

Even now, I feel excited about such new beginnings. All the best, team."

'Prasthanam' will also mark the return of the Dutt to Bollywood in the capacity of a producer. His last production venture was 2011 film 'Rascals'.

'Prasthanam' was a 2010 Telugu political thriller, which starred Sharwanand, Saikumar, Sundeep Kishan and Ruby Parihar.