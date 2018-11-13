Radhika Apte looks drop dead gorgeous on Maxim cover

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Radhika Apte is seen oozing out sensuality and raising the hotness quotient to a new level as she graces the cover of Maxim Magazine's November issue.

Maxim unveiled the cover featuring Radhika on the social media saying, " She's one-of-a-kind, and she's made a career off it! @radhikaofficial makes her Maxim debut on the cover of the November issue!" Radhika looks fabulously sleek on the cover in the black leather stylish top paired with large hoop earrings.

It has been a great year for Radhika Apte with back success of her various projects across varied mediums from starting the year from 'Padman' to 'Andhadhun' and her last outing 'Bazaar'.

"I believe that an actor’s job is to try different characters, to challenge oneself constantly and not have an image. You should be able to completely change characters, personalities and films, and yet be recognisable."@radhika_apte for #MaximIndia

#RadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/0aPIweuI1a — Maxim India (@MaximIndia) November 12, 2018

Radhika has carved a place for herself in not just the Indian film industry but also the digital streaming space.

The actress' last outings 'Sacred Games', 'Lust Stories' and 'Ghoul', a lot of critical acclaim and love from her viewers.

From doing theatre, art films, short films to working in regional cinema, the actor has barely left any territory unexplored.

Recently, Radhika was seen at TIFF 18 with Dev Patel for "The Wedding Guest", which stars British actor Dev Patel in the leading role with her.