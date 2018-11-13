Home Entertainment Hindi

Radhika Apte looks drop dead gorgeous on Maxim cover

The actress' last outings 'Sacred Games', 'Lust Stories' and 'Ghoul', a lot of critical acclaim and love from her viewers.

Published: 13th November 2018 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

radhika_apte_2

Radhika Apte on November 2018 cover of Maxim. (Photo | Twitter)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Radhika Apte is seen oozing out sensuality and raising the hotness quotient to a new level as she graces the cover of Maxim Magazine's November issue.

Maxim unveiled the cover featuring Radhika on the social media saying, " She's one-of-a-kind, and she's made a career off it! @radhikaofficial makes her Maxim debut on the cover of the November issue!" Radhika looks fabulously sleek on the cover in the black leather stylish top paired with large hoop earrings.

It has been a great year for Radhika Apte with back success of her various projects across varied mediums from starting the year from 'Padman' to 'Andhadhun' and her last outing 'Bazaar'.

Radhika has carved a place for herself in not just the Indian film industry but also the digital streaming space.

From doing theatre, art films, short films to working in regional cinema, the actor has barely left any territory unexplored.

Recently, Radhika was seen at TIFF 18 with Dev Patel for "The Wedding Guest", which stars British actor Dev Patel in the leading role with her.

