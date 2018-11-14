Home Entertainment Hindi

Need for stories of more stronger women: Yami Gautam

Yami said that when she was shooting for 'Uri', she was very intrigued largely with the stories of personnel from the armed forces.

Published: 14th November 2018 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Yami Gautam

Actor Yami Gautam (Photo | Yami Gautam Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Yami Gautam, who will next be seen in the upcoming film "Uri", says there is a need for stories of more stronger women on the silver screen.

Yami is excited to be a part of a real life story based on the armed forces. So much so, that it instantly inspired her to hope to bring forth stories of women who have been trailblazers and pioneers in the armed forces in India.

"With the way content is evolving and such compelling stories coming out, there's a great need for stories of more stronger women. Some amazingly strong powerful women characters have been seen in recent films," Yami said in a statement.

The 29-year-old actress is inspired by two women Punita Arora, the first woman in India to attain the rank of Lt. Genaral in the Indian Army and Priya Jhingan who wrote a letter to the then Army Chief in 1992 to be accepted as a woman in the armed forces and a year later she was, becoming the first Indian woman to have joined the Army.

Yami said that when she was shooting for "Uri", she was very intrigued largely with the stories of personnel from the armed forces.

She said: "It truly does make me wonder if stories of women from such background is something that could make for compelling stories. We have incredible women heroes from the army, navy who have done incredible acts in their careers.

"I think these stories must be done and Uri has really been a reason to bring forth such a thought to me."

"Uri" also stars Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen playing the role of an Indian commando who is involved in the 2016 surgical strikes.

Based on the surgical strikes of 2016 carried out by the Indian Armed Forces, "Uri" traces the significant event.

It also features Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Produced by RSVP movies, "Uri" will hit the theatres on January 11, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yami Gautam Bollywood women centric films

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp