We need to tell children to share if something is not right: Revathi

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Revathi, who has featured in a short film titled "Udne Do", says parents need to make their children realise that they can share every detail of their life with them.

Revathi was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of "Udne Do" along with Maharashtra's Minister of Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare Pankaja Munde; Amruta Fadnavis, the Chief Minister's wife; designer Manish Malhotra; actress Zareen Khan; producer Usha Kakade and director Aarti Bagdi on Friday.

"Udne Do" is an empowering look at Child Sexual Abuse.

Talking about how children should share their difficulties with their parents, Revathi said: "I have a five-year-old daughter and that is also very late in my life so it is very tough how to say and what to say. In all children, they have the sixth sense which tells them that something is not right so as parents, we just need to tell them that whenever you feel something is not right happening to you then come to us and tell."

"We need to make them realize that whatever happens with them they can share it with us and they don't need to be scared about anything so it's all starts within your family and after that it all goes to police and judiciary system."

Adding to Revathi's views, Malhotra said, "I think the good touch and the bad touch is for men, women and everybody but when you speak about a child that's where it starts. Adults can handle those sorts of situations but children are little more unaware so, the whole idea is to start generating awareness about it among children and of course when children get aware they can handle situation well."

When asked about the steps the government is taking to deal with cases of child sexual abuse, Pankaja Munde said: "That these kind of cases don't happen anywhere is our effort but brutal rape and murder has become a very big thing in last few years. Lots of people have reacted to that by doing candle marches etc. Looking at such cases, the government has come up with fast track courts."

"Udne Do" is directed by Aarti Bagdi and produced by Usha Kakade - Founder of Gravittus Foundation (formerly known as USK Foundation).

It is available on HumaraMovie YouTube Channel.