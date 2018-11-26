Aamir Khan takes full responsibility for Thugs of Hindostan failure, apologises for failing to entertain

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Aamir Khan has acknowledged the failure of his latest release, Thugs of Hindostan, and claimed full responsibility for the debacle. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan was touted as the biggest budget Yash Raj Films production ever, made at an estimated budget of `300 crore.

The film, set in early 19th-century India, marked the first onscreen union of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and was perceived as a potential blockbuster. However, after a promising opening day on November 8, the film consistently sank at the box-office following negative reviews and audience backlash.

Speaking at the second edition of Cinestaan India’s Storyteller Script Contest 2018, Aamir said, “I think we went wrong and I would like to take full responsibility for that. We tried very hard to make a good film and we didn’t hold back from putting in our entire effort, but we went wrong.” He apologised for failing to entertain his audience, “There are people who have liked the film and we are thankful to them, but they are in a minority. Most people didn’t like our film, we are aware of that.”

Known for delivering some of the biggest hits, Aamir assured that he will work harder and live up to audience expectations in his next attempt.