Karan Johar gets nostalgic as 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' turns 15

Published: 28th November 2018 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Karan Johar

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: One of the most loved Bollywood films - 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' has clocked 15 years.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan, the film was written by Karan Johar, who co-produced it with his father Yash Johar under their Dharma Productions banner.

The ace filmmaker took to social media to mark the special day. "A film I absolutely loved writing....My father's last release....an immortal melody and an incredible cast and crew....I love you so much #KalHoNaaHo it's been 15 years," he wrote.

In his next tweet, he thanked Nikkhil Advani for donning the director's hat and superstar Shah Rukh Khan for "making this film happen."

"Will always be grateful to @nikkhiladvani and the entire cast and crew for making the journey special! And the incredible @iamsrk for making this film happen!!! #15YearsOfKalHoNaHo," added KJo.

The 'Koffee With Karan' host even shared a video celebrating the milestone. With the title track playing in the background, it includes different scenes from the film and even some behind-the-scenes shots that also feature KJo.

