Hope fame won't be short-lived, says Radhika Apte

In her over one decade-long career, Radhika Apte has carved a niche in the film industry and the actor says she hopes the success she has achieved is not "short-lived".

The actor says, in movies, it is impossible to keep getting interesting offers and continue to remain at the top of one's game.

"There are survival issues. In a freelance industry there is always a fear, there is a possibility that you will go down. When you are a freelancer you are always looking for a next job. There is always struggle. I am struggling to find out what I am going to do next," Radhika told PTI.

She says there are days when she is bombarded with too many scripts but there are also times when nothing substantial is happening.

"I want to be in this business. I like to perform, I hope I keep on getting good offers. I hope the fame is not going to be short-lived. I hope I keep on finding ways to be working," she says.

The 33-year-old actor may not have signed on any project recently, she is looking forward to two Hindi releases - "Andhadhun" and "Baazaar".

"Andhadhun", also featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu, releases October 5.

"Baazaar", with Saif Ali Khan in the lead, will hit the theatres on October 26.

Radhika is also excited about her upcoming international films - Michael Winterbottom's "The Wedding Guest" with Dev Patel and producer-turned-director Lydia Dean's untitled World War II spy drama, with Stana Katic and Sarah Megan Thomas.

