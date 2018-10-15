Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal accused of sexual harassment

By Online Desk

Actor Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal, a stunt director in Bollywood, has been accused of sexual harassment by an assistant director.

Nameeta Prakash, assistant director for Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Ab Tak Chappan and Manorama Six Feet Under, tweeted about Sham's misconduct on Twitter. She wrote that the stunt director asked her to share a drink with her during shooting. When she refused, Sham showed her a porn MMS clipping.

Nameeta said that she walked away and told her line producer about the incident. The producer was shocked and helped her by making sure Nameeta was never alone with Sham.

However, by the end of the film, everyone in the crew had heard about the incident and the matter was laughed off.

Sham Kaushal is known for the stunts in Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Dhoom 3, Dangal, Sanju, PK, Krrish 3, My Name is Khan and Black Friday. Sham has not commented on the accusation yet.

The MeToo movement in India is seeing many big celebrities from film and media industry being called out for sexual harassment. The movement began with Tanushree Dutta naming Nana Patekar for an incident that took place in 2008. This was followed by accusations against Comedian Utsav Chakraborty on Twitter. Since then, accusations have been pouring out on social media, pointing out the gravity of issues faced by women in workplaces.