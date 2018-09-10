Aishwarya Rai receives Women in Film India's Meryl Streep Award for Excellence

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been honoured at the Women in Film and Television (WIFT) India Awards here.

The 44-year-old actor was felicitated with the Meryl Streep Award for Excellence, which has been established to honour the best female talent in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Aishwarya was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya and her mother Brinda Rai at the awards.

The actor posted pictures from the ceremony on Instagram where she can been seen in a black-and-golden gown along with her trophy and daughter.

"Heartfelt THANK YOU to all my well-wishers from India and all around the world, for being my inspiration and Strength. God Bless and all my love too," Aishwarya wrote.

Apart from the actor, director Zoya Akhtar and "Dhadak" star Janhvi Kapoor, among others, were also honoured at the event.