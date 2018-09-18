Varun Dhawan meets 'real life hero' Sudha Varghese

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan met "real life hero" Sudha Varghese, who is fighting against untouchability.

Varun has shot for an episode of "Kaun Banega Crorepati 10", hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, read a statement.

During the show, he said: "It makes me wonder that even in today's time where things are moving forward both technologically and industrially, the virus of untouchability and gender inequality are still present.

"How can someone not know what they are doing is a crime or not? I really believe in equality between both the genders and also, that the male gender still has poor understanding of it.

"But to know that there are personalities like Sudha Vargheseji fighting for such a great cause... is very inspiring. We are heroes on the screen, but people like Sudhaji are real life heroes."

The KBC Karamveer episode will air on Sony Entertainment Television on Friday.