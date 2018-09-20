Home Entertainment Hindi

Sanjay Dutt thanks Mahesh Bhatt for 'Sadak'

'Sanju Baba' took to social media to express gratitude to Bhatt for 'giving him Sadak' and how he is proud to take the journey with him again.

Published: 20th September 2018 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in 'Sadak'.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After garnering immense appreciation for his Mahesh Bhatt directorial 'Sadak', Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is back to enthrall the audience with the remake of the romantic-drama titled 'Sadak 2'.

The 1991 superhit was the second-highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year 1991 and the seventh-highest-grossing Hindi film of the '90s decade, with a groundbreaking musical score.

'Sanju Baba' took to social media to express gratitude to Bhatt for 'giving him Sadak' and how he is proud to take the journey with him again. He also wished the 'Aashiqui' director a Happy Birthday as he turned 70 today.

Thank you for giving me #Sadak Bhatt Saab. Wish you a very Happy Birthday. I love you! Proud to take this journey with you again @MaheshNBhatt & @PoojaB1972," read his caption.

The announcement of the film was made earlier today by the filmmaker's daughter Alia Bhatt, it will also be the first project of the father-daughter duo.

Along with Alia, 'Sadak 2' also feature Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

The flick is slated to hit theatres on March 25, 2020.

The 1991 blockbuster starred Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Deepak Tijori, and Neelima Azeem.

TAGS
Sanjay Dutt Sadak 2 Mahesh Bhatt

