Actress' films can't do Rs 500 crore business like Salman's films, says Kajol

Kajol, who is busy promoting her forthcoming film "Helicopter Eela", says not a single actress' film can generate business worth Rs 500 crore the way a Salman Khan film can.

Published: 21st September 2018 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Kajol and Riddhi Sen during Helicopter Eela promotions. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kajol, who is busy promoting her forthcoming film "Helicopter Eela", says not a single actress' film can generate business worth Rs 500 crore the way a Salman Khan film can at the box office.

Kajol was interacting with the media to promote "Helicopter Eela" here on Thursday.

While there has been constant talk about pay disparity among male and female actors in the Hindi film industry, many actresses in the recent past have raised their voice against it.

On the issue, Kajol said: ""I think that issue has to do with box office collections to a big extent and there is gender issue for sure, but if you see, not a single actress film can do Rs 500 crore business the way a Salman Khan film does at the box office. Actresses over the years have been integral part in the success of a film, but after all, it's a business."

Kajol said nowadays the audience has been more open to accept female-oriented films.

"I am very grateful that today's audience has changed and they are going to theatres to watch films like 'Kahaani' and 'Raazi'. People are making these films because it is now financially okay to make them and it's all happening because of audience changing perspective.

"It's a simple logic that if you go in a grocery shop, the owner of that shop will sell those products which have larger sale and you have to take that into consideration while making a film as well. Having said that, I am not saying that there is no gender discrimination in the industry. There is definitely gender discrimination and the pay structure has to change."

Kajol has become choosy when it comes to her film appearances after her marriage.

Does she miss being on a film set as often as she used to?

"I don't miss it at all. I am happy working in one film in three years or one film in two years. I enjoy working, but I think work is just one part of your life. Other than that, you have your family which is really important.

"My kids also need me a lot. We think that once your child will grow up he or she will not need you but after our marriage also, we need our parents for their support. So, I enjoy my life and I don't think I should work just for the heck of it."

"Helicopter Eela" is directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The film also stars National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol's son.

Written by Mitesh Shah, the movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Ltd. It will release on October 12.

