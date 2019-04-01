Himesh Reshammiya to produce biopic on braveheart Bishnu Shreshtha

By Express News Service

Himesh Reshammiya has bought the rights for making a biopic on Bishnu Shreshtha — a Nepalese Gurkha soldier in the Indian Army who fought off 40 armed hijackers in a running train (Maurya Express) on September 2, 2010. Bishnu single-handedly overpowered the hijackers and saved the passengers on the train. He was awarded the Sena Medal and the Utttam Jeevan Raksha Padak bravery award for his courage.

The leading cast and crew of the biopic will be soon announced. The research and screenplay has been undertaken by veteran journalist Praful Shah. Besides this project, Himesh will be announcing four other films by the next month, including the sequel to his 2014 film The Xposé titled The Xposé Returns. He will be acting in all four films.

Himesh Reshammiya’s acting credits include Aap Ka Suroor, Karzzz, Radio and Teraa Surroor. He produces and distributes films under his banner HR Musik Limited.