Home Entertainment Hindi

Himesh Reshammiya to produce biopic on braveheart Bishnu Shreshtha

Bishnu Shreshtha single-handedly overpowered the hijackers and saved the passengers on the train.

Published: 01st April 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Music director Himesh Reshammiya

Music director Himesh Reshammiya (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Himesh Reshammiya has bought the rights for making a biopic on Bishnu Shreshtha — a Nepalese Gurkha soldier in the Indian Army who fought off 40 armed hijackers in a running train (Maurya Express) on September 2, 2010. Bishnu single-handedly overpowered the hijackers and saved the passengers on the train. He was awarded the Sena Medal and the Utttam Jeevan Raksha Padak bravery award for his courage.

The leading cast and crew of the biopic will be soon announced. The research and screenplay has been undertaken by veteran journalist Praful Shah. Besides this project, Himesh will be announcing four other films by the next month, including the sequel to his 2014 film The Xposé titled The Xposé Returns. He will be acting in all four films.  

Himesh Reshammiya’s acting credits include Aap Ka Suroor, Karzzz, Radio and Teraa Surroor. He produces and distributes films under his banner HR Musik Limited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bishnu Shreshtha Himesh Reshammiya Bishnu Shreshtha biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp