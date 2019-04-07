Albert pinto take ii

Kaushani Banerjee By

Express News Service

With a vast repertoire ranging from acting, playwriting to fiction, Manav Kaul has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood. The 42-year-old will be seen in the upcoming remake of the 1980 cult film Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai opposite Nandita Das. Talking about the modern rendition, the actor says, “It is a contemporary remake that deals with corruption. The crux of the movie is helplessness. What Soumitro Ranade (director) has done is put Albert Pinto into a middle class setup and shown how helpless

a person with a job or family can be while dealing with today’s issues.”

But what are the issues that Manav feels plague our country? “It’s an amazing country but I feel we take religion way too seriously. We are getting so sensitive that we can’t digest the idea of critising ourselves. Criticism can only help us evolve. It makes me feel what kind of stories will we have 50 years from now? Nobody is saying anything different or writing their heart out. There’s no dissent. Our films are all sugar-coated. This is not art or the reflection of the times we are living in.”

Naseeruddin Shah’s character in the original film has been a cult classic and reprising the role is bound to throw up a comparison, but Manav believes as long as the film isn’t blatantly copied the audience will accept it. “I come from theatre, where Shakespeare’s plays are still produced but reinterpreted in form of puppetry, clown acts etc. The idea of theatre is interpretation. If you adapt a book as well and don’t add your own analysis of it, then it’s better to read the book than watch a film,” he explains.

The actor also shares that the script and the role of Albert Pinto in the remake is a completely different from the original. “The youth has known Albert Pinto through dumb charades rather than watching the film. Having said that, in theatre we do this all the time. Any great play by Naseeruddin Shah or Ben Kingsley which has been previously staged in another part of the world is interpreted differently when done by another actor. So, there’s no burden at all.”

With his last book Prem Kabootar now being translated into English as The Night in the Hills, Manav has been strengthening his place in the literary circuits as well. But how does he strike a balance between his various interests? “When I’m acting I have no memory of being a writer and when I’m writing I don’t remember I’m an actor. Each experience consumes me entirely. I take a break and write a play. Then I take a break and act or do something else. I travel a lot to break the monotony. I hate this word called hobby. I do everything full-time and passionately. I want to do more because I have time,”

he answers.

The actor’s future projects include a plethora of web series and films. “You will be seeing me a lot on streaming platforms. On April 19, you will see me in a film called Music Teacher on Netflix. There’s a webseries called Verdict I’ve done for AltBalaji and I’m shooting another one right now,” says the actor, who believes that the web is making entertainment “absolutely democratic”. “The web is giving so much work to young writers, directors and actors. It also takes off the Friday burden from filmmakers’ shoulders. You don’t need a Friday, Saturday or a Sunday anymore for people to watch a film. It remains on the web and people will click it only if they like it.”