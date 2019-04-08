'Kabir Singh' teaser | Shahid Kapoor teases rebellious avatar in 'Arjun Reddy' remake

By IANS

MUMBAI: He drinks, he smokes, he swears. Shahid Kapoor on Monday teased his "rebel with a cause" avatar in "Kabir Singh", a Bollywood remake of Telugu film "Arjun Reddy".

"Kabir Singh" is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. It is a remake of his own directorial Telugu film "Arjun Reddy".

"I'm not a rebel without a cause. This is me. Kabir Singh," Shahid tweeted with a link to the power-packed teaser.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed the original movie, "Kabir Singh" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. It is releasing on June 21.

Shahid aces the rugged, rough and aggressive look as a doctor with anger management issues. He packs a punch when he swears in Hindi, adds water to a whiskey bottle directly from a tank and raises his middle finger. The "Udta Punjab" actor is also seen snorting drugs in the teaser.

Actress Kiara Advani appears only at the end of the teaser, when Shahid plants a kiss on her cheek, and says, "Kisi ne nahi dekha (Nobody saw it)."

