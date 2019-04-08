Home Entertainment Hindi

'Kabir Singh' teaser | Shahid Kapoor teases rebellious avatar in 'Arjun Reddy' remake

"I'm not a rebel without a cause. This is me. Kabir Singh," Shahid tweeted with a link to the power-packed teaser.

Published: 08th April 2019 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUMBAI: He drinks, he smokes, he swears. Shahid Kapoor on Monday teased his "rebel with a cause" avatar in "Kabir Singh", a Bollywood remake of Telugu film "Arjun Reddy".

"Kabir Singh" is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. It is a remake of his own directorial Telugu film "Arjun Reddy".

"I'm not a rebel without a cause. This is me. Kabir Singh," Shahid tweeted with a link to the power-packed teaser.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed the original movie, "Kabir Singh" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. It is releasing on June 21.

Shahid aces the rugged, rough and aggressive look as a doctor with anger management issues. He packs a punch when he swears in Hindi, adds water to a whiskey bottle directly from a tank and raises his middle finger. The "Udta Punjab" actor is also seen snorting drugs in the teaser.

Actress Kiara Advani appears only at the end of the teaser, when Shahid plants a kiss on her cheek, and says, "Kisi ne nahi dekha (Nobody saw it)."

READ HERE | Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh may be cousins but they are not the same: Shahid Kapoor

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shahid Kapoor Arjun Reddy Kabir Singh Kiara Advani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp