By Express News Service

Amitabh Bachchan’s debut Tamil film Uyarndha Manithan has been titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main in Hindi. The title is inspired by a song from the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh.

Directed by Tamilvaanan, Uyarndha Manithan also stars SJ Suryah and Ramya Krishnan. The film went on floors in Film City, Mumbai last week. The project is being co-produced by T-Series and Purple Bull Production.