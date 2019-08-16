Feels good that 'Sholay' is loved by all generations: Ramesh Sippy

By IANS

MUMBAI: The classic Bollywood blockbuster "Sholay" completed 44 years of release on Thursday, and the film's director Ramesh Sippy is glad that the movie is still loved across generations.

"It feels good to know that 'Sholay' after 44 years is still loved and watched by all generations! I feel blessed!" Sippy tweeted on Thursday.

"Sholay", which released on August 15 1975, was about two petty criminals, Veeru and Jai (Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan), who are hired by a retired police officer (Sanjeev Kumar) to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan).

The film also stars Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan, and has superhit music by RD Burman.

"Sholay" is considered one of the greatest films Bollywood has ever made. It was ranked at number one in the British Film Institute's 2002 poll of "Top 10 Indian Films" of all time.