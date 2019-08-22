Vidya Balan to play Indira Gandhi in web series

By Express News Service

Vidya Balan, who recently made her Tamil debut with the Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai, will next be making her web series debut.

She will be seen playing India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the series that will be based on Sagarika Ghose’s book, Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister. Director Ritesh Batra of The Lunchbox and Photograph fame will be directing the series.

Though an official announcement is yet to be made, Vidya, who has acquired the adaptation rights for the book, had previously confirmed during an interview that she will be making her web series debut. She also stated that the content of the series, that will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala, is massive and it would require a lot of work.

Vidya Balan, last seen in the Bollywood film Mission Mangal, will next make her short film debut with Natkhat, which will also be the first time she’s co-producing a project. The short film will be directed by Shaan Vyas.