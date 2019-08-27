Veteran Bengali actor Nimu Bhowmik dead

By PTI

KOLKATA: Veteran actor Nimu Bhowmik who essayed major character roles in Bengali classics such as 'Ganadebata', 'Baghini' and 'Dadar Kirti' died at his home in the city on Tuesday following prolonged illness, family sources said.

He was 84 and is survived by his daughter.

Bhowmik had been admitted to a hospital due to stomach ailments in July.

He died of cardiac arrest at his residence at 4 PM.

Bhowmik was born on November 14, 1935, in Dinajpur district of undivided Bengal.

A favourite of acclaimed director Tarun Majumder, Bhowmick acted in over 60 films.

He portrayed characters of different shades in 'Ganadebata' (1979), 'Baghini' (1968), 'Dadar Kirti' (1980), 'Guru Dakshina' (1987).

His last film, 'Dash Mash Das Diner Galpo', was released last month.

Bhowmik joined the BJP and unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha election from Raiganj constituency in 2014.