People don't look at your acting if you're in glamorous role: Kriti Sanon

Kriti said today she has gained the confidence to take risks.​

Published: 24th February 2019 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon says it took a 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' for people to take note of her talent as she believes there is common perception that if an actor is not glamorous, she will act well.

Though she started out with big commercial ventures, her turn as a small town girl in the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial "drastically changed" the game for Kriti.

"It's weird but when you are in a de-glamorous role people see your acting more. When you are slightly more dressed up, it takes a while to see beyond the looks and the acting. Especially when they don't already have a perception of you being an actor," Kriti told PTI.

"Once you break that and they know you are an actor, then doing a glamorous part is ok. Then they say you are showing your range," she added.

Kriti said today she has gained the confidence to take risks.

"When you don't have someone backing you, you do feel scared to be doing something away from what is expected of a normal heroine. When you step out of the conventional commercial space, you think 'what if it doesn't work.' Today I feel I'm more greedy as an actor."

Kriti will be next seen in 'Luka Chuppi' co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

The Laxman Utekar-directed romcom chronicles the story of a couple living-in together in Mathura and the complications that follow.

The actor said filmmakers are approaching her with meatier characters now.

"When you get to perform once or twice in a role where there's a lot more to do, then you feel like you want more. That has happened with me. I want to take up stronger roles.

"People's mindset about me has also changed where they feel I would not do a character which isn't well written, or is there for the heck of it. The kind of characters I'm being offered now are way more strong than what I was getting before," she said.

The film, backed by Dinesh Vijan, is scheduled to release on March 1.

