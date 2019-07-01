Home Entertainment Hindi

Films like 'Coolie no 1' in minority now: Farhad Samji

By PTI

MUMBAI: Writer Farhad Samji, who is writing the script of "Coolie No 1" remake, says mainstream commercial comedies are in minority today.

"Coolie No 1" is an adaptation of the original of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead.

It was directed by Varun's father, filmmaker David Dhawan.

David is returning to direct the new movie featuring Varun Dhawan.

"'Coolie No 1' is a fairly easy film with no frills attached. The audiences know it's a David Dhawan film with his son so they'll come for the punches, the jokes, the character. We had to work that out."

"It's a 25-year-old film so I've tried to modernise as much as I could. It's an adaptation with a stellar cast. There are several fresh scenes and it's really a fun film," Farhad told PTI.

The writer says though there are films like "Badhai Ho" and "Badla" which are doing good business, there are very few out-and-out commercial comedy films being made.

"Earlier, these films were in mainstream but now we are in minority. So the audience has the hunger, which is an advantage for us. There are good films now, sure, but the genres are diverse."

Farhad is also attached as a writer for Rohit Shetty's upcoming "Sooryavanshi".

The action-drama features Akshay Kumar in the title role and the writer says unlike films of the cop universe'Singham' and 'Simmba'they didn't have any reference here.

"We had references in 'Singham' and 'Simmba' of south films but not with this.

When you're writing something completely new, you've to keep giving yourselves assurances that everything is on point.

There was a lot of revisions to see if we are on the right track.

"Once the development happened and actors came in, when we saw the shoot of Akshay, everything fell in place.

It's a cracker of a script which has turned out very well," he added.

