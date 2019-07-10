WATCH: John Cena's special message for Shilpa Shetty's son

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra's son Viaan recently appeared in a video where the six-year-old was seen expressing his love for the WWE superstars, particularly John Cena.



Answering questions about the sport, diehard fan Viaan flaunted his knowledge of WWE wrestling. It is, however, Cena who actually makes the video interesting.

"Hey Viaan, this is your buddy John Cena. I saw your video and your muscles. I had to get back to the gym and start working on myself. You are enormous. I can see you singing the song, 'My time is up, your time is now'. It's Viaan boy, you are shining now," Cena said in his message.



Sharing the video, Shilpa took to social media to express her joy.

Omg! My son @ViaanRajKundra s first solo interview expressing his love for @WWE and @JohnCena . I have noooo idea how he knows soooo much!!Thank you @WWEIndia for making his dream come true with that msg.. https://t.co/teGxZc4I7r — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) July 9, 2019

