After Ayushmann, Jimmy to shed light on Article 15 and Article 19

Directed by Manoj Tiwari and written by Vishal Vijay Kumar, P Se Pyaar, F Se Farar is produced by Okay Movies Production.

Published: 23rd July 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Jimmy Sheirgill’s upcoming film, P Se Pyaar, F Se Farar, highlights the issues of caste-based discrimination as prohibited by the Article 15 of the Indian constitution. While Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 was inspired by the Badaun rape and murder case, Jimmy’s film looks into the violence surrounding inter-caste marriages in parts of India.

“The story is based on a real incident that happened in Mathura. It talks about the brutal actions taken against inter-caste marriages. It’s about a young boy falling in love with a girl and the kind of turbulent and violent reactions that follow between their communities. These make the revered city of love turn into a city of extreme hate,” the makers stated, adding the film will also shed light on Article 19 of the constitution, which deals with freedom of thought and expression.

Directed by Manoj Tiwari and written by Vishal Vijay Kumar, P Se Pyaar, F Se Farar is produced by Okay Movies Production. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Kumud Mishra and Girish Kulkarni. Jimmy Sheirgill was recently seen in Jhootha Kahin Ka and Family Of Thakurganj.

TAGS
Jimmy Sheirgill P Se Pyaar F Se Farar
